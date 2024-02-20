FY2026 EPS Estimates for Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Reduced by Analyst

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Free Report) – Bloom Burton cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Microbix Biosystems in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Bloom Burton has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microbix Biosystems’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

MBX stock opened at C$0.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$55.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.28. Microbix Biosystems has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.99, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Microbix Biosystems last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$4.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$4.80 million. Microbix Biosystems had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%.

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures diagnostic-test products, such as test-controls under the QAPs brand; viral transport medium for collection of patient samples to test for pathogens including virus causing the COVID-19 disease under the DxTM brand; Kinlytic, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots; and antigen products.

