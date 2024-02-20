FY2028 EPS Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Increased by Raymond James

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.60 million.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Trading Down 0.9 %

QIPT opened at $4.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $187.77 million, a PE ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 0.66. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $7.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QIPT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.