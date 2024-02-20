Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Free Report) was up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 260,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,107,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Galera Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galera Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 90.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

