Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of GLPI opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 106.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Get Our Latest Report on GLPI

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,287.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,474,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,773,000 after buying an additional 393,420 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,183,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,054,000 after buying an additional 214,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,402,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,967,000 after buying an additional 302,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.