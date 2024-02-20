Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.95% of Gartner worth $254,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IT opened at $448.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $452.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.30. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $471.76.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total transaction of $514,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,981,630.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total transaction of $514,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,981,630.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,706 shares of company stock worth $3,532,348. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IT shares. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

