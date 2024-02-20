Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Trading Up 3.4%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. 139,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 64,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Geely Automobile Stock Up 3.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

