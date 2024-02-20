Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 74.16% from the company’s previous close.
GMAB has been the topic of several other reports. DNB Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 42.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 40,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 24.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,799,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
