Genmab A/S’s (GMAB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 74.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GMAB. Citigroup downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DNB Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

GMAB opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.8% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.



Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

