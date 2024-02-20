Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Global Payments in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $10.98 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

Global Payments Trading Down 2.6 %

GPN opened at $134.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

