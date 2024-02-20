Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.10 and last traded at $24.10. 6,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 9,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $55.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24.

Get Global X MSCI Norway ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI Norway ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NORW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

About Global X MSCI Norway ETF

The Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. NORW was launched on Nov 9, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Norway ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Norway ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.