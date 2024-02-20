Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Gogo were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 432.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOGO. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Gogo from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Insider Activity at Gogo

In related news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 86,292 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $885,355.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,556 shares in the company, valued at $405,844.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

