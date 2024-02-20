Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $25.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG

Golar LNG Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 766,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after acquiring an additional 128,416 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter worth $235,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 368.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 195,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 154,146 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 11.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter worth $1,030,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

