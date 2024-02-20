Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Golar LNG Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $25.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Golar LNG Company Profile
Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.
