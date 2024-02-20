Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Goldbank Mining Co. (CVE:GLB – Get Free Report) dropped 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 17,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 16,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Goldbank Mining Stock Down 7.7 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.47.
Goldbank Mining Company Profile
Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties located in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory, Canada; and the Hasenfuss Quartz mineral claims situated in the Klondike region.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Goldbank Mining
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Goldbank Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldbank Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.