Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Goldbank Mining Co. (CVE:GLB – Get Free Report) dropped 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 17,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 16,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Goldbank Mining Stock Down 7.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Goldbank Mining Company Profile

Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties located in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory, Canada; and the Hasenfuss Quartz mineral claims situated in the Klondike region.

