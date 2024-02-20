Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 1,467 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.25% of Winmark worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Winmark by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Winmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Winmark by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Winmark in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Winmark in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Winmark Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WINA opened at $398.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $387.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.26. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $273.50 and a 12-month high of $451.30.

Winmark Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Winmark’s payout ratio is 28.44%.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Featured Articles

