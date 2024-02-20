Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 36,488 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,488 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 37.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,045,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,645,000 after purchasing an additional 286,858 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at about $11,488,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at about $6,474,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Target by 38.7% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 539,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,599,000 after buying an additional 150,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Target by 248.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,041,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,205,000 after buying an additional 742,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $149.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $173.51. The company has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.92.

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

