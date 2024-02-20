Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Encore Wire worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 231.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WIRE opened at $227.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.31. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $138.20 and a 12 month high of $250.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.53 and a 200 day moving average of $192.39.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.05. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $633.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

