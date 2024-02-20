Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191,413 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,343,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,730,000 after acquiring an additional 148,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after acquiring an additional 160,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $101,242,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,164,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,674,000 after acquiring an additional 875,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,503,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPP. Bank of America lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.93 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

