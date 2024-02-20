Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,297 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,356.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,356.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,718,903 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.14 and its 200-day moving average is $130.42. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

