Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,290 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 98,780 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.2% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock opened at $237.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $190.83 and a 12-month high of $285.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

