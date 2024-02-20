Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,825 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

