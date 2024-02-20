Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,499,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $226.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.81. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $231.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

