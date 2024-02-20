Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $3.58 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,076 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 154,209 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,529,000 after buying an additional 189,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,834,000 after acquiring an additional 473,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,291 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,169,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,922,000 after acquiring an additional 618,384 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,144,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,049,000 after acquiring an additional 194,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

