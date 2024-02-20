Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $4.49 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,297 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $24,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $3,591,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $3,469,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 29.9% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 339,034 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,820,000 after buying an additional 77,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,355 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,356.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,356.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,718,903 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.14 and its 200-day moving average is $130.42. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

