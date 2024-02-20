Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 112,086 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,086 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ecopetrol by 45.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,161,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,984,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,650,000 after purchasing an additional 156,689 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 15.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,191,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 163,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 563.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,033,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 877,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EC opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

