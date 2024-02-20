Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 12,565 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Brunswick worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,033,000 after buying an additional 263,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Brunswick by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after acquiring an additional 53,083 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brunswick by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,180,000 after buying an additional 97,385 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,798,000 after acquiring an additional 24,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

BC opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.65. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James downgraded Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

