Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 1,593 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $454,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,571 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $119.28 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $162.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.01 and a 200 day moving average of $113.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 940.76%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

