Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,884 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 38.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KB opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $51.88.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

