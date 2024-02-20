Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 57.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,195 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

RS opened at $326.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.09 and a 200 day moving average of $273.80. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $333.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 17.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,625,504.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

