Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 191,175 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,175 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The stock has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day moving average is $82.20.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

