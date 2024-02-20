Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 191,175 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 76.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,175 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in RTX by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of RTX by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.20. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Get Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.