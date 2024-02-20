Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 5,631 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Encore Wire worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,840,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 431.1% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,143,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIRE opened at $227.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.39. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $138.20 and a 1-year high of $250.00.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $633.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.48 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

