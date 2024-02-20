Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 69,064 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,064 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $123,412.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,871,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,339 shares of company stock worth $10,726,432. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.19. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.85.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

