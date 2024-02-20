Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 801 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,850 shares of company stock worth $5,121,311 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $864.44.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.8 %

GWW stock opened at $935.80 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $625.97 and a 12-month high of $978.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $868.78 and its 200 day moving average is $780.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

