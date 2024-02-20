Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $4.03 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,488 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,625,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Target by 6,699.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,692,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $223,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $149.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.00 and a 200-day moving average of $127.94. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $173.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

