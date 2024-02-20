Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of NewMarket worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in NewMarket during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in NewMarket by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in NewMarket by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEU opened at $598.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.43. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $334.36 and a 12-month high of $608.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $570.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.75.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

