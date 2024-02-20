Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,734 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Great Ajax by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 269,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 251,443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 487.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 229,696 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter worth about $1,309,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 83.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 134,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. Great Ajax Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $9.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.97.

AJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

