Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) PT Lowered to $36.00

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 220.28% from the company’s previous close.

Greenwich LifeSciences Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ GLSI opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $16.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. The company has a market cap of $144.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLSI. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

