Grid Dynamics (GDYN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Grid Dynamics Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.75 and a beta of 0.96.
In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,820,442 shares in the company, valued at $38,358,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,820,442 shares in the company, valued at $38,358,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,203,127.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock worth $1,083,280 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
GDYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.
Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.
