GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK Increases Dividend

NYSE GSK opened at $41.94 on Friday. GSK has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $42.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

