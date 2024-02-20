Guggenheim Begins Coverage on BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Investment analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTSG. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BTSG

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Up 0.5 %

About BrightSpring Health Services

NASDAQ:BTSG opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.