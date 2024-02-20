Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives $33.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.70.

Several research firms recently commented on HASI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of HASI opened at $26.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.88. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,538,000 after buying an additional 86,269 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

