HC Wainwright Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Replimune Group in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will earn ($3.15) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.36). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Replimune Group’s current full-year earnings is ($3.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.22) EPS.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on REPL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $7.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a current ratio of 12.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 133,823 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 21,482 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,233,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,635,000 after buying an additional 586,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

