HC Wainwright Boosts Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target to $21.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 0.69. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $16.53.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director Biotech Aps Wg acquired 6,183 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $40,189.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,431,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,804,178. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Biotech Aps Wg bought 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,189.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,431,412 shares in the company, valued at $28,804,178. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,910.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 223,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,939 over the last 90 days. 21.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 924.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

