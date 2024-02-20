HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,912,844 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 176,636 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.26% of HDFC Bank worth $289,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 23.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 248,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,679,000 after acquiring an additional 47,894 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,767,000 after acquiring an additional 228,706 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,311,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,366,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,560,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,164,000 after buying an additional 6,191,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

NYSE HDB opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.71. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $71.39.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. On average, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.