Head-To-Head Analysis: BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) & ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) and BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and BTC Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -18.44% -33.02% -8.51% BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ATA Creativity Global and BTC Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTC Digital has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and BTC Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $29.99 million 1.53 -$6.94 million ($0.19) -7.68 BTC Digital $11.83 million 0.19 $7.69 million N/A N/A

BTC Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of BTC Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ATA Creativity Global beats BTC Digital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATA Creativity Global

(Get Free Report)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students. The company also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About BTC Digital

(Get Free Report)

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.