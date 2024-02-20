Head to Head Analysis: Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) & Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Free Report) and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Trevali Mining and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevali Mining -6.08% -0.96% -0.41% Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 11.89% 3.07% 2.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trevali Mining and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevali Mining $288.09 million 0.00 $26.02 million ($0.15) N/A Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $824.80 million N/A $602.55 million $0.38 40.13

Risk and Volatility

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has higher revenue and earnings than Trevali Mining. Trevali Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Trevali Mining has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Trevali Mining and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevali Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a consensus price target of $10.30, suggesting a potential downside of 32.46%.

Summary

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats Trevali Mining on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. It also holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Gergarub project in Namibia; and Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada. In addition, the company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada. Trevali Mining Corporation was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. The company was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region. The company also owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, San Gregorio mines, and Trapiche mining unit. In addition, it produces monohydrate manganese sulphate; and operates hydroelectric power plants. The company was incorporated in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

