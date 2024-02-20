Head-To-Head Comparison: 4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) vs. Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG)

4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Free Report) and Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 4imprint Group and Stran & Company, Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 4imprint Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stran & Company, Inc. has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 179.50%. Given Stran & Company, Inc.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stran & Company, Inc. is more favorable than 4imprint Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 4imprint Group N/A N/A N/A Stran & Company, Inc. 0.08% 0.14% 0.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares 4imprint Group and Stran & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

7.7% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 4imprint Group and Stran & Company, Inc.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 4imprint Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stran & Company, Inc. $70.86 million 0.42 -$780,000.00 ($0.02) -80.50

4imprint Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stran & Company, Inc..

Summary

Stran & Company, Inc. beats 4imprint Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands. 4imprint Group plc was formerly known as Bemrose Corporation Public Limited Company and changed its name to 4imprint Group plc in August 2000. The company was incorporated in 1921 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. Stran & Company, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

