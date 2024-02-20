Head-To-Head Contrast: Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) versus The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB)

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Free Report) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Helbiz and The OLB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helbiz -528.22% N/A -223.48% The OLB Group -27.16% -26.67% -22.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Helbiz and The OLB Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helbiz 0 0 0 0 N/A The OLB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Helbiz and The OLB Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helbiz $15.54 million 0.28 -$71.97 million ($2.40) -0.01 The OLB Group $30.37 million 0.39 -$7.79 million ($0.45) -1.71

The OLB Group has higher revenue and earnings than Helbiz. The OLB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helbiz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of Helbiz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of The OLB Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Helbiz shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of The OLB Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Helbiz has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The OLB Group has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The OLB Group beats Helbiz on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helbiz

Helbiz, Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. Helbiz, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

