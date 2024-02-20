Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Healthcare Services Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $12.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a market cap of $898.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.38. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $15.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,602,000 after purchasing an additional 907,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,629,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,488,000 after acquiring an additional 167,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,350,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after acquiring an additional 285,326 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,734,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,297,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,306,000 after purchasing an additional 467,368 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

