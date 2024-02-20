Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,712,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,207 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,256,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,730,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,308,000 after purchasing an additional 86,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $75.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.77. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.